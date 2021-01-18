‘Eternal Canvas” a lockdown story of an Artist

By Trisha Saha and Smita Das

‘ “Eternal Canvas” is a simple story of an artist who love to dance but because of the corona pandemic she got depressed for not able to perform in front of the audience. The whole story moves around guru maa and her favourite disciple.’

This film has won many awards along with Hollywood Gold award. This film is directed by Abhishek Basu. The cast and the crew of this film are Devlina Kumar, Papia Adhikary , Ayanjit Sen and the costumes were design by Tejas Gandhi.

In the premiere of this film many celebrity guest were present like Richa Sharma, Gaurav Chatterjee, Hemant Marda, Mouboni Sarkar, Malabika Chatterjee, Sadhan Talukder, Faiyaz and more.

This film will get release on an OTT platfrom Flixbug . It’s a multilingual international OTT platfrom launching soon. The ‘eternal Canvas’ international award winning film will be release by Flixbug App very soon.