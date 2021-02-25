Navigation
19 containment zones declared in PCMC areas, housing society in Chinchwad sealed
1 min read


EVEN as Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 456 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has declared 19 containment zones in areas which have seen a surge. The PCMC has also sealed a residential society in Chinchwad where 11 positive cases were detected.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said the health team has found maximum cases in B, D and E divisional offices. “Because of the rise in cases, we have declared 19 containment zones. If any floor in a residential society has more than two Covid-19 cases, it is declared a containment zone, ”he said.

Some of the areas where containment zones have been declared include Akurdi, Old Sangvi, Jadhavadi, Vijaynagar, Nadenagar, Pimprigaon, Duttnagar, Nadenagar, Pimple Saudagar, Ravet, Mhaske vasti, Shindevasti, Sambhajinagar and Chinchwadenagar.

Patil said the civic body has collected Rs 1.64 crore from those found moving around with masks, and Rs 8.21 lakh has been recovered from those caught spitting on roads.

