20 lakh houses, English medium school! Kalpataru Mamata in the budget to win the hearts of the tribals kolkata

On this day, the Chief Minister himself presented the interim budget However, the opposition boycotted the budget speech

#Kolkata: Whether the interim budget 7 But before the polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was expected to win the hearts and minds of the people of the state. He emphasized on winning the hearts of Scheduled Castes and Indigenous Peoples Hindi-speaking people, Nepali and other language-speaking people were not left out

On this day, the Chief Minister announced the construction of hundreds of new schools for the Indigenous and Scheduled Castes. It includes 100 new English medium schools for Scheduled Castes and Indigenous peoples over the next three years. 300 side teachers will be recruited for these schools Apart from this, 500 new schools will be set up in Alchiki language in the state One and a half thousand para teachers will be recruited for these Alchiki language schools Besides, the Chief Minister has also announced the appointment of new schools and teachers in Nepali and Hindi languages The Chief Minister also said that all the madrasas will get state grants The Chief Minister has allocated more than Tk 200 crore for all these projects

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has announced to build 20 lakh pucca houses for the indigenous and Scheduled Castes. Mamata Banerjee said that all the raw houses will be paved The Chief Minister has allocated a total of Rs 1,500 crore for this

Indigenous and Scheduled Castes turned their backs on the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections Before the assembly elections, the Chief Minister tried desperately to win their hearts But not just the tribals or the Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister has turned a blind eye to everything from the allowances of the elderly to the increase in the salaries of the side teachers or the construction of flyovers.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 5, 2021, 5:22 PM IST

