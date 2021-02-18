Navigation
2015 police firing case: Punjab IGP’s anticipatory bail plea comes up for hearing today
AFTER TWO judges at the Punjab and Haryana High Court recused themselves from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of ​​Punjab Police Inspector General Paramraj Singh Umranangal, the matter was adjourned further for hearing to Friday.

The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh on Thursday.

The state counsel however submitted that senior advocate Hareen P Rawal is to appear on behalf of the State, and thus sought a day’s adjournment. The matter was thus adjourned to February 19.

In the last two days, two judges have recused themselves from hearing the matter of Umranangal, and referred some other bench after obtaining necessary orders from the chief justice.

As per reports, two persons, including Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, had allegedly died in police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, while protesting against an act of sacrilege at Bargari. The SIT probing the police firing case of 2015, had made Umranangal and former DGP Punjab Police, Sumedh Saini, accused in the case.

Umranangal, had approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail after the bail plea was dismissed from the district court of Faridkot.

