OkCredit – ‘Digital India ka Digital Bahi Khata’, has unveiled their anthem ‘TaiyaarHainHum’ dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavour to strongly support Vocal for Local by showcasing to the local merchants that OkCredit is their true companion; ‘Apke Business ka Saccha Saathi’.

The campaign depicts gratitude and appreciation to the small merchants for their selfless support extended during this challenging situation to deliver essentials to the doorstep of the consumers when life is almost at a standstill across India. The continuous service by these unsung heroes across the nation has kept many people safe inside their homes.

Further with TaiyaarHainHum, OkCredit extends its partnership with Delhi Capitals to appreciate all the Dream11 IPL Players from the team, who are playing to uplift the mood by bringing cricket back to fans across India. The idea is to keep the spirit of the players and sports enthusiasts high and contribute to the excitement and celebration of India’s one of a kind festival, IPL.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder & CEO, OkCredit, said, “Our anthem, TaiyaarHainHum is a tribute to salute the unbeatable spirit of small businesses who have been essential in these challenging times. I would like to strongly urge the citizens of India to come forward and support their local merchants and promote Vocal for Local.”

The anthem will be released digitally today, 19th September 2020, on OkCredit’s YouTube Channel and other digital platforms. Campaign created by Ant Theory Pvt. Ltd, the anthem is directed by Jackson Garg and composed and sung by Gold Boy. The anthem is penned by lyricists Navi Kamboz and Sandeep Jain and the voiceover is provided by Annu Kapoor.

OkCredit is relentlessly working on its vision to empower small businesses by enabling them to go digital, grow their business, and adapt to the changing world which will be further strengthened with this initiative and help build a Digital India.

Link to the anthem – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6JLvVfEpOw&pp=QAA%3D