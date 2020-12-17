VMC to conduct online National Admission Test (NAT) across the country

Vidyamandir Classes, a premier National institute for JEE and NEET preparation is all set to conduct National Admission Test (NAT) online on 20th December 2020 and 3rd January 2021 for batches starting from April 21. VMC will award toppers with minimum INR 40,000/- up to 100% scholarships and an additional 20% to specially-abled students based on their performances in NAT. Students can register for this examination till 19th December 2020 for 20th December NAT and till 2nd January for 3rd January NAT.

Speaking on this occasion, Brij Mohan, Co-founder, Vidyamandir Classes said, “We are overwhelmed by the response that NAT has received over the last few years. Today, it has emerged as one of the largest gateways in the country for aspirants to realise their Medical or IIT dreams. Keeping the current situation in mind, we have scheduled online examinations so that the students can attempt the same from the comfort and safety of their homes. To encourage more participation and admissions of specially abled children in Engineering and Medical colleges, we are also offering an additional 20% discount for them.”

NAT is an opportunity for the students to be the part of the methodical training program of VMC which emphasizes on explaining the fundamental concepts of the subjects and provide mock tests and special sessions for eliminating doubts of the students. NAT is an online national qualifying test designed for JEE and NEET aspirants who want to be a part of the top engineering and medical colleges and want to pursue courses in these streams. Through this aptitude test, students can also review their current potential and realize their academic intellect based on the marks obtained in NAT.

VMC facilitates classes from highly experienced faculty with minimum experience of 10 years in the field of preparing students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. This test is planned for JEE and NEET candidates who want to be a part of top-ranked engineering and medical colleges of the nation. The teaching process will be online till the pandemic situation gets under control. These online sessions will be taken by the best of the faculty members including VMC founders.

Students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com to get more information on NAT.

About Vidyamandir Classes: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) is a name synonymous with IIT and other engineering entrance preparation in our country. A name that has instilled faith among millions of parents and built the dreams of millions of engineering aspirants. VMC adopts the dream of their students and works jointly towards converting big dreams into reality.

VMC now offers the same edge to all medical aspirants also. The same philosophy used to prepare JEE aspirants at VMC is now being used to prepare medical aspirants. We intend to help them achieve their goals and become outstanding medical practitioners in the future.

VMC’s offering for Medical Preparations is a result of a lot of careful research about the needs of medical aspirants. The course structure has been planned and designed in such a way that can be of great help to students in building their future.

