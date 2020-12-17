What’s Up! Hosts Its Fourth Edition Of Turkey Festival

What’s Up! has kickstarted their much awaited Annual Turkey Festival. These time-tested recipes are bound to tantalize everyone’s taste buds, this festive season.

“During Christmas we all look forward to dining out with our family and close ones. And definitely a year end festive menu is incomplete without Turkey based preparations. Thus we are celebrating the year end bonhomie with a Turkey Special Menu. Keeping in mind the success we had in the earlier years and the growing demand we have decided to host our Annual Turkey Festival from 15th December and will keep it on till 1st January, 2021” said Ms Anamika Sengupta, Partner, Whats’Up! Cafe.

The fourth edition Turkey Special Menu comprises of Pot Roasted Turkey (served with cranberry sauce, grilled chicken sausage and roasted baby pomme de terre), Turkey Loaf, Honey Glazed Turkey, Turkey Stroganoff served with Herb Rice, Turkey Pot Pie and Turkey Meatballs in Orange Sauce.

The items are priced between Rs 850/- to Rs 950/- excluding of taxes. Roasted Turkey full is priced at Rs 5950/-, while the half portion is priced at Rs 3500/-. This special menu will be available till 1st January, 2021.

The treat doesn’t end there! What’s Up Café will also introduce a Christmas Gala Spread on 24th and 25th Dec. This spread will include Soups, Salads, Unlimited Starters, Main Course and Dessert and patrons can choose from a varied list of options. This gala meal will be available only on 24th and 25th December between 12 noon till 2AM on 24th and till 1AM on 25th December and is priced at 1299/- plus taxes.

To keep up with the growing demand, What’s Up has further expanded and recently added an additional capacity of 100 seats on their 3rd deck open air terrace along with an open to air bar, thereby taking their total capacity to 300+ spread over 3 floors / terraces. Candle lit dinner, cool breeze, uninterrupted panoramic view and the open air bar is definitely the best way What’s Up! could prepare for its patrons during the social distancing times.

Location – 122 A, Southern Avenue, 6th Floor, Kolkata – 700029

Time – 12 noon to 12 midnight on weekdays; 12 noon till 2AM on 24th & 31st December and till 1AM on 25th December and all Saturdays.

About What’sup!

What’sup! is one of the most popular hangout zone for the mobile young adults of Kolkata situated in Southern Avenue. What’sup! offers a range of Continental, Mediterranean, Indian & Oriental cuisine along with aromatic hookahs. What’sup! is the one-in-all café providing a retro lounge, a contemporary and the open air terrace giving a spectacular view of Kolkata.

