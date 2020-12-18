December 18, 2020

Create an Uber-Modern Look

Upgrade your wanderer look as you own the street with a swag. The all new Monochrome collection from Wrangler takes a futuristic design approach and blends greys, whites and blacks to create an uber-modern look.

Wrangler’s Monochrome collection features a fresh outlook on tees and shirts with asymmetrical designs, HD prints, reflective prints and accentuated blurred print styles. The men’s denim range stars reflective elements and pocket detailing. The Monochrome collection plays with blacks, greys and whites and it adds an edge to your wardrobe. This range is exclusively designed to make a statement in the day or light up the night.

Walk into your nearest Wrangler store for the new Monochrome Collection. Log in to wrangler-ap.com/in to locate a store near you or connect with the brand on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram @ #wranglerdenims.

Price Details: Wrangler’s Monochrome Collection starts at Rs. 2995/- for jeans and Rs. 995/- for top wear.

Availability: All Exclusive Wrangler stores in India.

