Sputinik V Phase 3 Covid 19 vaccine trial in Kolkata

Peerless Hospital Ethics Committee has approved the Sputinik V Phase 3 Covid 19 vaccine trial today.

It will be a phase 3 trial and will be conducted on around 100 healthy volunteers.

The trial will be led by Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist and Director, Clinical Research, Peerless Hospital Kolkata in association with Clinimed Life Sciences, Kolkata and the trial would be sponsored by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

“This is great news that our Hospital Ethics Committee has approved the Phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik V vaccine making ours the first site to start this trial in West Bengal. Once the vaccines arrive from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, we will start the vaccine trial at our Hospital. Safety of the volunteers would be constantly monitored along with the efficacy outcomes throughout the study for 6 months.” said Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, Principal Investigator of Sputnik V vaccine clinical trial at Peerless Hospital, Kolkata

SPUTNIK V Vaccine trial will be held at the Peerless Hospital, approved by the hospital Ethics Committee. The Principal Investigation Officer shall be Dr. Subhrajyoti Bhowmick. This is the only hospital as on date to have got the clearance to have the trials from this month.

“I am very glad to get an effective Sputnik V vaccine trial in West Bengal to protect people from Covid 19. Also it will enhance the gravity of clinical research in eastern chapter of our country. We are going to conduct more and more clinical trials to develop new drugs as well as vaccines in West Bengal” says Snehendu Konar Head, Business Development Clini Med Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

