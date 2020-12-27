Christmas and New Year Offerings – Kareem’s

Who- Kareem’s

What– Christmas and New Year Special Menu

When- 16th December 2020 to 5th January 2021

Time- 12.30-3.30 and 7 pm to 11 pm

Where- First Outlet- 55B, Mirza Ghalib St, Near-Pataka House, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Second Outlet- PS Srijan Corporate Park , Retail Unit – 2, Tower – I Plot G-2, Street Number 25, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

Brief- The festival of Christmas lightens up the dark, gloomy winter days. The festival equates to lavish feasts with some scrumptious meals and desserts. This is the time to indulge in some soul-warming foods and keep up with the festive spirit around with full fervour. Keeping this in mind, Kareem’s has curated special menu with mouth-watering delights to make the season merrier. Celebrate the joy of the festive season this year at Kareem’s with your loved ones.

On the menu – Sarson da saag, Chicken Patiyala, Paneer Methi Makhni and much more.

Pocket Pinch – Rupees 1200 plus taxes