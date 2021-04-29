April 29, 2021

The Times of Bengal

bombing incident in central kolkata on 8th phase voting day | Rabindra Sarani after Mahajati Sadan, bombings in Kolkata on the morning of polls – News18 Beganli

8 hours ago


#Kolkata: On the morning of the polling day, Khas Kolkata was bombed in stages The bombings took place on Central Avenue and Rabindra Sarani North Kolkata 7 heated over allegations of bombing targeting BJP candidate’s car

It is learned that two bombs were hurled on Central Avenue in front of the Mahajati Sadan. The bomber struck shortly after 8:50 p.m. Later, a short while ago, another bombing took place at Rabindra Sarani in Kolkata. This time in Jorasanko, there have been allegations of bombing targeting the car of BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit.

Details coming …

