April 29, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Enrich the festival of democracy’, PM appeals to Bengalis in last phase – News18 Beganli

47 mins ago admin


#NewDelhi: Even before the end of the 8th Phase Vote of the West Bengal Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted according to the rules. Calling on the people of Bengal to vote, Modi tweeted, ‘Today is the 7th round of elections in Bengal. I request everyone to join the celebration of democracy and vote in accordance with the rules of Kovid-19.

Besides, Amit Shah has appealed to the people of Bengal to vote for the development and establishment of good governance in Bengal. The Union Home Minister tweeted in regular Bengali. On the same day, he wrote in a tweet, ‘Today is the election of the eighth phase in Bengal. I urge all the voters in this episode to cast their votes in large numbers with enthusiasm to ensure development and good governance in Bengal as in the previous seven-point election.

On this day, there is re-election in booth number 127 of Shitalkuchi in Kochbihar. There have also been reports of sporadic unrest since morning. Trinamool alleges that BJP candidate Barindra Chandra Barman is traveling in a car with the party’s flag within 200 meters of the polling station.

In the 7th phase of Bengal elections, there are votes in 6 constituencies of Malda district, Manikchak, Malda, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Vaishnavnagar. Eleven constituencies in Murshidabad – Kharagram, Baranam, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Bahrampur, Hariharpara, Naoda, Domkal, Jalangi. Among the 6 constituencies in Kolkata are Chowrangi, Entali, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur-Belgachhia. Among the 11 seats in Birbhum are Dubrajpur, Suri, Bolpur, Nanur, Lavpur, Sainthia, Mayureshwar, Rampurhat, Hasan, Nalhati and Murarai.





Source link

