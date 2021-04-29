Only eight days after the death of the poet, the wife of the late Shankha Ghosh! Because don’t do that

#Kolkata: Only eight days ago, the poet Shankha Ghosh said goodbye to the coronavirus. His wife Pratima Ghosh died just eight days after his death. Like Shankha Ghosh, his wife was also affected by corona. On the 7th day of the poet’s death, his late wife Pratima Ghosh was also affected by Corona.

Conch Ghosh was recently attacked by Corona. He was undergoing treatment at home. And at that time the idol goddess also got infected. Shankhababu passed away on the morning of April 21. The idol goddess died in just eight days. He was 69 years old at the time of his death. According to family sources, the physical condition of the idol has deteriorated in the last few days after the departure of Shankha Babu. The situation became so dire that there was no way to take him from home to the hospital. As a result, like Shankhababu, he was also undergoing treatment at home.

Pratima Devi was involved in teaching for a long time. She was a professor in the Bangla department of Vidyasagar College. Wrote multiple books. He breathed his last at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Only eight days ago, Shankha Ghosh passed away due to Indrapatan in the world of Bengali literature. He was 90 years old at the time of his death. He has been suffering from cold and cough since April 12. Later his corona test report came positive. The veteran poet was reluctant to go to the hospital and was undergoing treatment in home isolation. After that, Shankha Ghosh died at home.