some market including chandni chalk will close till 2nd may due to covid situation worsen, 25,000 shop will be close | Infection will have to be rushed, several markets in Kolkata, including Chandni Chowk, will be closed from tomorrow – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Coronavirus is on the rise. In this situation, all the shops (Market Closed) will be closed except for the essential commodities. About 25,000 shops will be closed. The decision was taken by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association alone. A notice has been issued on behalf of the organization on Thursday. Chandni Chowk, Prinsep Street, Ezra Street, Canning Street, Mango Lane and a part of Barabazar will remain closed till May 2.

Sushil Poddar, president of the organization, said the move was aimed at breaking the chain of growing corona infections. As a result, in the next 4 days from today, the rest of the goods or products will not be available in the main market in Kolkata. The closure of Canning Street means the closure of the Mehta Building, the largest drug wholesale market in Kolkata and the state. The demand for paracetamol, calpal, multi vitamins is increasing in Corona situation. Various retail drug dealers in Kolkata and surrounding districts buy medicines from here. However, no final decision has been made on whether the drug store in the building will remain closed.

Market closure notice issued.

The post office market will remain open. Because food is available from here. Today, the market was closed for voting in North Kolkata The market will be closed for three days from tomorrow. The president of the organization said, “There are many people who are members of our organization who have become covid positive. There has been a panic among us too. So this decision has to be taken with caution.”

Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary of the organization, said, “It is already mandatory for all traders and buyers to wear masks. Those who do not read will not be given content. We will give free masks. We hope people will follow the rules.” On the other hand, the organization is going to decide that the market will be open from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Saturday and Sunday.

