The city’s busiest market will be closed for four days to prevent infection! Non-essential item markets to stay shut for four days in Kolkata– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases is increasing in the city. The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association has decided to close several Kolkata markets to break the coronavirus chain. It has been decided that several major non-essential goods markets in the city will be closed for four days. That is what the officials of the federation said.

Markets for daily and essential goods are open, but will be closed from Thursday to Sunday, in addition to Chandni Chowk, Prinsep Street, Ezra Street, Mango Lane and Canning Street. However, the poppy market and some other markets where food and other essentials are also available will be effective.

The decision was announced by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA) on Wednesday. “Our appeal to all our business members is to keep their shops closed for the next four days, from Thursday to Sunday,” said Sushil Poddar, head of the organization. He further added that at the rate at which coronavirus infections are on the rise, it is important to break the chain. The business association has taken this decision considering that.

Last week, the administration decided to close the market in Baranagar in North 24 Parganas after a certain period of time due to the Corona-related situation. It was decided at a meeting of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Baranagar Police Station and Baranagar Municipality that markets and shops in Baranagar would remain open from 8 am to 2 pm. Then the market, the shop can not be kept open. Authorities began the campaign by mike. This time the decision to walk the same path to the busiest markets in the city.