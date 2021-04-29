April 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Trinamool leader Madan Mitra returns home after losing his hair

1 min read
10 hours ago admin


Madan Mitra, a Trinamool leader from Kamarhati, returned home as Covid Negative. He returned home from Apollo Hospital after recovering on the last day of voting.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | April 29, 2021, 8:17 PM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Letters to DGs and CPs for immunization from 18th May onwards

7 hours ago admin
1 min read

State initiative to cut the bed crisis! Bed information can be found on the excise.wb.gov.in website

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

4 markets in Kolkata including Barabazar were closed due to corona 4 markets of kolkata including burrabazar closed due to corona 2nd wave | kolkata

8 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Coronavirus | COVID-19 deaths spike in West Bengal, 89 fatalities in past 24 hours

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Letters to DGs and CPs for immunization from 18th May onwards

7 hours ago admin
1 min read

State initiative to cut the bed crisis! Bed information can be found on the excise.wb.gov.in website

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

4 markets in Kolkata including Barabazar were closed due to corona 4 markets of kolkata including burrabazar closed due to corona 2nd wave | kolkata

8 hours ago admin