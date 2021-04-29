Trinamool leader Madan Mitra returns home after losing his hair

Trinamool leader Madan Mitra returns home after losing his hair1 min read
Madan Mitra, a Trinamool leader from Kamarhati, returned home as Covid Negative. He returned home from Apollo Hospital after recovering on the last day of voting.
* He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on April 21 and later to Apollo Hospital when the report was positive. His followers are worried after receiving the news of Madan’s physical illness.
* However, to get a little healthy, this burnt-out politician gave a message to everyone. Then everyone was a little relieved.
* In the early days of Madan Mitra, his physical condition was very critical. On the day he was admitted to the hospital, the Kamarhati TMC Candidate was suffering from severe oxygen deficiency. Besides, he had pneumonia.
* But that day is not the first. In the fifth phase (West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5), Madan Mitra suddenly fell ill in the afternoon on the day of Kamarhati Constituency.