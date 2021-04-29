West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8: central force stopped atin ghosh tension break our in kashipur belgachiya constituency

#Kolkata: Today is the eighth round of voting in the Assembly elections. The fate of the nominees for 35 seats in four districts of the state will be decided today. About 8,000 paramilitaries were deployed in the eighth phase. Most paramilitaries deployed in Birbhum. Deployed 22,400 soldiers. Deployed 21,200 paramilitaries in Murshidabad and 11,000 paramilitaries in Malda. About 9,500 troops were deployed north of Kolkata.

The Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency is one of the 35 constituencies where polling is underway. Tensions have been reported at several booths in the center since the polls began. Allegedly prevented Atin Ghosh from entering the booth. It is alleged that the central forces prevented him from entering the booth number 206 of Kashipur-Belgachhia. The Trinamool candidate got involved in a quarrel with the paramilitary. Later, the grassroots leader called the agents outside the booth and spoke.

Tensions erupted at booths 232 and 245 shortly after the polls began. BJP candidate Shivaji Singh Roy alleged that BJP polling agents were prevented and intimidated from sitting in booth No. 232 2 Bong 235 of Ramakrishna Vidyalaya (Primary) of Belgachhia Assembly constituency in Kashipur. It is also alleged that grassroots activists snatched documents from BJP polling agents. The BJP candidate went to the booth and complained directly to the presiding officer. Shivaji Singh Roy’s claim is related to the theft of grassroots documents. As a result, he will approach the Election Commission on the issue. However, the Trinamool has denied allegations of theft of documents.