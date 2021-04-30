May 1, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Coronavirus | Bengal govt. shuts down malls, restaurants, gyms; market places to remain open for limited hours

1 min read
4 hours ago admin


Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said

The West Bengal government on Friday ordered shutdown of all shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the State with immediate effect until further orders, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also read: Coronavirus | COVID-19 deaths spike in West Bengal, 89 fatalities in past 24 hours

According to the order, all forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings and congregations have been prohibited in the state for the time being.

Bazaars, market places will be allowed to operate twice every day — from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m..

Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said.

Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores, along with home delivery services, have been kept out of the order’s purview.

“The restrictions will be in place till the administration reviews the situation again,” a senior official told PTI.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Coronavirus | Uneasy silence grips Kolkata as COVID-19 cases mount

5 hours ago admin
2 min read

Coronavirus | COVID-19 deaths spike in West Bengal, 89 fatalities in past 24 hours

24 hours ago admin
5 min read

West Bengal elections phase 8 live updates April 29, 2021

2 days ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Kishore Bharati Stadium is overnight Kovid Hospital, steps of private hospital – News18 English

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Man died by Covid 19 in Baguihati without any treatment rc. See | coronavirus-latest-news

3 hours ago admin
1 min read

Coroner J., early summer vacation in the High Court

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

Weather Update: Weather Update: Rain, Sat, Sun Kalbaishakhi probable in South Bengal | storm and rainfall in bengal from sunday to thursday | kolkata

4 hours ago admin