High school in its own school, canceled state XI exam – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The Department of Education made a big announcement about the high school in the Corona situation. According to the announcement of the Parliament of Higher Education, higher secondary candidates will be able to take the exam in this corona situation at the Home Center. That means they don’t have to go to any outside center to take the test. It is still thought that the higher secondary examination may be held on June 15. The Department of Education, however, understands the situation and may consider this decision.

Note that on this day, the state has also taken a big decision with the annual examination of class XI. The Higher Education Parliament is canceling the annual class XI examination for this year. Students will be handed over to class XII, the state has decided today. The state’s higher education department has said that the 11th class annual examination is being canceled due to the situation in Belagam Corona.

However, according to the plan, the higher secondary examination will still be held as per the schedule. It is the decision of the parliament that the students will be able to take the higher secondary examination of their school.