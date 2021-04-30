May 1, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Kishore Bharati Stadium is overnight Kovid Hospital, steps of private hospital – News18 English

An entire stadium was transformed overnight at Covid Hospital. Kishore Bharati Stadium will be used from today for the treatment of corona patients.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | April 30, 2021, 9:07 PM IST






