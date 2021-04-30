Kishore Bharati Stadium is overnight Kovid Hospital, steps of private hospital – News18 English

Kishore Bharati Stadium is overnight Kovid Hospital, steps of private hospital – News18 English1 min read
An entire stadium was transformed overnight at Covid Hospital. Kishore Bharati Stadium will be used from today for the treatment of corona patients.
* More than 150 beds will be available at Kishore Bharati Stadium Hospital. Courtesy Medica Multi Super Specialty Hospital adjacent to Bypass.
* In addition to General Ward, there are facilities for ICU, HDU. There is an oxygen plant outside the stadium to meet the oxygen needs of the patients.
* Safe home at Kishorebharati Stadium was already arranged by Kolkata Municipality. This time the hospital was launched in full swing at the initiative of Medica Super Specialty Hospital.
* The number of general beds in this 53 bed hospital is 60. Chief Secretary of the state Alapan Bandyopadhyay was present at the inauguration of the hospital on Friday.