1200 workers affected in Eastern Railway alone, big hit in local and special trains in Bengal!

#Kolkata: Corona in West Bengal is keeping pace with the rest of the country. And the railway workers are not getting protection from it. As a result, a large number of railway workers were affected by the corona and the train was going to be hit hard. According to Eastern Railway sources, 650 railway workers in Sealdha Division alone have contracted covid. And the number of Eastern Railway is more than 1200 people. According to that source, only 54 pairs of local trains were canceled in Sealdah section this time.

It is also learned that 6 people have recently died among the railway workers in Sealdah division. The number of victims is also increasing in Howrah division. Doubts have been raised about how long it will be possible to provide proper service in this situation. Prior to today’s decision, the number of canceled local trains in Sealdah division was 108. According to Eastern Railway sources, the number of passengers is also decreasing. In this situation it has become practically difficult to run the train. Accordingly, 54 more pairs of local trains were reduced.

However, not only local trains, but also special trains have been hit by the Corona. Several special trains are being canceled from May 4. The trains are Up and Down Howrah-Bolpur Santiniketan, Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur, Asansol-Digha, Asansol-Tatanagar, Sealdah-Asansol, Howrah-Suri and Navadwipadham-Malda Town. Those trains will remain closed until further notice. According to Eastern Railway, the number of passengers has been reduced and these trains are being canceled due to operational difficulties.

According to railway sources, 70 railway hospitals in different parts of the country are not getting places for the affected railway workers. The second wave of Kovid infection has also hit rail services. Last year, rail service was canceled for a long time after a lockdown due to the first corona infection. Although special trains were introduced, the service was closed for a long time. Although the service was launched in full swing, Indian Railways was hit hard by the second wave.