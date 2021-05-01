‘As’ change of BJP? Mithun suddenly appeared in the palace the day before the announcement of the results!

#Kolkata: The Bengal vote (West Bengal Assembly Election 2021) is over. And just wait a few hours. Only then will it be clear who will have the power of Bengal in the next five years. Most of the booth return polls (West Bengal Exit Poll Results), however, put Mamata Banerjee’s grassroots ahead. Although the BJP counter-claims, the booth return survey will not match. The BJP will take power with a single majority. Meanwhile, just 24 hours before the announcement of the results, Mithun Chakraborty suddenly appeared in the palace.

On Saturday morning, Mithun went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Naturally, speculations have been made about that meeting. However, according to Mithun, he went to the palace as soon as the governor called. It has also been called a courtesy call on behalf of Raj Bhavan. Although the speculation does not stop there.

Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP at Narendra Modi’s brigade rally just days before the start of the Bengal Assembly elections. Since then, Geruya Shibir has sent him to public meetings, road shows and other campaigns. Although Mithu did not contest with the ticket. On the contrary, he has spread everywhere from the hills to the plains. However, the ‘Mahaguru’ has tactfully avoided answering the question whether he will be the Chief Minister or the state cabinet. And his arrival at the palace before the results of the vote is undoubtedly considered significant by political experts.

According to sources, Mithun went to the palace at the invitation of the governor. There is a long talk between them. Mithun Chakraborty or Corona is attacked, this news broke on social media last Tuesday. However, actor Mithun Chakraborty dismissed the news of Kovid being positive as a rumor. On the other hand, it is known that actress Mithu Chakraborty, the wife of actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, has been attacked by Corona. In fact, because Mithun’s name is similar to Mithu’s name and the surnames of the two are the same, many people thought that Mithun was affected by Corona