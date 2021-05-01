‘Biryani given by others before counting votes, not tea! Eat food from mother’s hand, ‘warned Mamata – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Don’t eat tea or biryani given by others the night before the vote count. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee gave such a message to the counting agents. What is the reason to make the team staff aware? Speculation has started in the political arena about this.

Mamata Banerjee came to the end of her speech on the stage of a political rally almost every day during the election campaign and warned her party’s poll workers. Especially those who are booth agents, polling agents, he is repeatedly forbidding them to eat anything other than home-cooked food. Mamata Banerjee said booth workers are her team’s assets. But someone or someone can conspire to mix sleeping pills or something like that in their food. And if you get addicted to it, it can have a different effect on the ballot box. In this way Mamata has warned again and again.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier told them, “EVM machines will have to be guarded for the next one month after the elections. All the counting centers will have to be monitored all the time. A team of party workers will have to form a team there. They will keep an eye on the counting centers at all times.” “

Mamata Banerjee told all these workers that it was their responsibility to go to the counting center even after the vote meter. That is why they have been asked to form this special team. And for those who will be in the group, it has been said, “Someone gave me a packet of biryani, and it won’t happen if you eat it. If someone mixes something in that food, it will be a problem. So come home and eat the food cooked by your mother.” “

Mamata Banerjee has even banned tea from friends. Earlier, on polling day, Mamata Banerjee asked polling agents to be careful. Mock has asked to do polling 30 times. Twice the EVM asked to switch off the switch. Vivipat asked to test the machine well. According to political circles, the Trinamool Congress had earlier questioned the transparency of EVMs. So before the vote, Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly warned their polling and booth agents.

Counting of votes tomorrow Sunday. Mamata Banerjee has said to continue fighting every inch there too. So he forbade those who are counting agents to take cigarettes from anyone else. Didi’s suggestion is not to leave the counting center. The BJP has reached an understanding with the media. They will show from the beginning that they are moving forward. But don’t panic. It would not be right to leave the counting center in despair. We will win till the end. The BJP will do a lot of mischief. Their leaves should not be trapped. There is no question about our victory. No one will listen to misleading propaganda.

Abir Ghoshal