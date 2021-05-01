Coal smuggling case: CBI summons Gyanwant Singh – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: State Security Director (Director of Security) Gyanwant Singh has been summoned in connection with the coal smuggling case. He was summoned to the Nizam’s Palace in Calcutta on May 4 CBI detectives will interrogate Gyanwant there The CBI has sent a letter to the DG of the state police in this regard. Earlier, the CBI had summoned several IPS officers. So there is a lot of speculation in this news.

According to CBI sources, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has spoken to several traders in connection with the investigation into the coal smuggling case in the state. Besides, secret statements of several people have also been recorded According to sources, the name of Gyanwant Singh came up from this secret statement

The CBI has seized several documents in connection with the coal smuggling case in the state. Analyzing all that information and documents, detectives believe that Linkman worked wisely in this coal smuggling cycle. Besides, there are allegations against him for misusing his position and power

According to CBI sources, Anup Majhi alias Lala used to hand over the money of coal smuggling to Gyanwant Singh. Later, the IPS officer used to arrange for the money to be delivered to several influential people in Kolkata Investigating officers of the Central Intelligence Agency have already identified some of these influential people But, the fate of the rest has not matched yet

The CBI claims that Gyanwant is in regular contact with influential people who have not yet been reached by the CBI. The CBI detectives want to interrogate Gyanwant to get the names of these influential people That is why he has been summoned to the Nizam’s Palace, sources said

On the other hand, the summoning of one of the most important police officers of the state, IPS Gyanwant Singh, has sparked speculation across the state. A large section of the ruling party, however, claims that the issue is motivated by pure motives. The Central Investigation Agency, however, claimed from the outset that the roots of the coal scandal were very deep. A state police officer has already been arrested in the case. Bankura Police IC Ashok Mishra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Investigators allege that the police officer was directly involved in the coal scandal. However, no trace of Anup Majhi alias Lala, one of the main accused in the case, has been found so far. A look-out notice has been issued against him.