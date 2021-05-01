Heavy rain on the day of counting! The weather office signaled the thunder signal

#Kolkata: Storm forecast for Bengal in early May. Chance of thunderstorms across the state from Sunday, counting day to Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in seven districts of North Bengal and South Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department is issuing hailstorms with thunderstorms and thunderstorms at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

The Meteorological Department is issuing a storm warning on Sunday, May 2, the day the assembly election results are announced. The spell of this storm-rain will continue across the state till Thursday, May 8. The meteorological office is also reporting the possibility of Kalbaishakhi in some areas of South Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department advised not to leave the house during rains and storms with thunderstorms.

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, eastern director of the meteorological department, said heavy rains were expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts of Alipurduar in north Bengal. Heavy rains are also forecast in four districts of South Bengal on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Chance of heavy rains in Nadia Murshidabad Birbhum in South Bengal and North 24 Parganas.

The effect of storm-rain may reduce the temperature in the state. On the day of the assembly elections, people can get relief from the way they have been suffering from the scorching sun and humidity. The meteorological department said that the temperature may drop below normal from Sunday. Especially as the day temperature is below normal, the weather will be comfortable in the state.

A cyclone has formed in Madhya Pradesh. From that vortex an axis extends to the Gangetic West Bengal. Due to this cyclone, a lot of water vapor is entering the state from the Bay of Bengal. This is creating a storm situation. Not just in the districts of North Bengal or South Bengal. Other eastern Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa are also likely to receive heavy rains. Eastern Indian states like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are also likely to receive rains in the first week of May.