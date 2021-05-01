In the state, the daily corona death is on the threshold of 100, the infection is increasing by leaps and bounds! West Bengal Corona Update increasing number of death and high covid 19 surge in West Bengal– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The situation in the state is getting worse every day with the rise of the second wave of Corona. In the last 24 hours, a record number of infections have been reported in the state Naturally concerned about the state’s corona situation in the state, the government decided on Friday to take some measures to curb the infection. Restaurant, restaurant, swimming pool, gym, etc. have been closed indefinitely due to the restrictions imposed this evening. Market shops were also closed

According to the state health department, 16,411 people have been infected with Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours in the state. In one day, 96 more people died due to Kovid. 16 thousand 403 people were infected yesterday 6 out of 69 people died Last year, the highest number of daily infections in the state was on October 22. On that day, 4,156 people were infected with Kovid in the state. The record for the highest number of daily infections of Covid-19 last year has been surpassed in the state on April 11 this year. As of April 29, the total number of corona cases in the state is 6 lakh 26 thousand 37 people As of April 29, 8 out of 11,344 people have died in the state

Infections and deaths are on the rise in the second wave of coronavirus. In this situation, the health department has promised to increase the number of beds for Kovid-19 patients in various government and private hospitals in the state. Last year, separate wards for Kovid-19 patients were not provided in government hospitals, but this year, separate wards for Kovid patients are being introduced in those hospitals.

Safe Home is being expanded. Apart from various government initiatives, there are also private initiatives across the city. Meanwhile, students of Jadavpur University yesterday filed a written application with the Vice-Chancellor of the university seeking a safe home on their university campus. Although no decision has been made yet. On the other hand, administrative officials are also thinking of making safe homes in community halls and parking lots in various government and private residences.