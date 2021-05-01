Light of hope in Belagam Corona, Oxygen Parlor to be launched in the city from today – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Oxygen parlor is being launched in the city from today. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. The state government is keeping an eye on the situation so that it is not difficult to get oxygen. In addition to this, there will be facilities to receive oxygen from this oxygen parlor. This system will be introduced in the meeting hall of Alipore from today.

Incidentally, the pass has now become a safe home. There are lots of beds. Which will turn into Make Shift Covid Hospital tomorrow. This oxygen parlor is being launched there. The demand for oxygen is huge all over the country. Every human being in trouble with the Corona disaster. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee has clarified exactly how much oxygen is stored in the state and where it is coming from. He also accused the Center of diverting oxygen allocated to the state’s health sector to Uttar Pradesh.

Mamata complained, “The cell used to supply oxygen to our Bengal. Now the company’s oxygen center is being shifted to Uttar Pradesh.” He clearly says that it will harm Bengal. But how to compensate? Mamata argues, “We have taken away the industrial oxygen. Before there were 15,000 cylinders. We have taken another 5,000 cylinders. Now there are 20,000 cylinders. We have promised to increase the supply.” Mamata’s clear question is, “Where do we get oxygen in cell UP?”

For the last few days, Mamata has been bothering the center about the oxygen crisis from the very beginning. He said that in 2020, the World Health Organization said to keep oxygen stored. The Prime Minister did not say anything about this to the Chief Ministers of the state in any meeting. He complained that Corona was due to the failure of the Center. Commenting on the election, she said, “Bengal has come to seize power. It has put Bengal in a crisis of covid.”

Shortly after Mamata Banerjee made the allegation, the state chief secretary handed over a letter to Centre’s health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. According to the letter, the state is currently getting 200 metric tons of oxygen. But in the Corona situation the demand is growing fast. It takes 450 metric tons of oxygen. In this situation, he requested to ensure that the oxygen in the health sector of the state is not moved anywhere.