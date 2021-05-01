Most of the survey results leaning towards the grassroots – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Voting results for five states, including Bengal, tomorrow, Sunday. The whole country is looking at this result. More directly, the results of the Bengal vote will be the focus of all political parties and the general public. Mamata Banerjee’s party said the ruling party would score a hat-trick in this election with a two-thirds majority. And from the beginning to the end, the suffix of Bengal-BJP was 200 seats. Booth return polls or exit polls to meet the polls but say this dream can go elusive for both parties. However, even though it is not a double century, most of the survey results are still in favor of the grassroots. Five of the seven polls have ruled that the Trinamool Congress is returning to power for the third time. Needless to say, the BJP’s seats will increase. On the other hand, all parties are of the opinion that the united front will not be a decisive factor this time. They may even have less than ten seats.

Chanakya’s predictions in the 2016 Booth Ferat poll were exactly the same. This time Chanakya said Trinamool could get 180 seats. According to the survey, 11 seats may be more or less.

Let’s take a look at the booth return survey of various organizations on the results of the vote

Chanakya

Trinamool 160 (+ -11) BJP 108 (+ -11) United Front 4 (+ -4) Others 0 (+3)

C voters

Trinamool 152-184 BJP 109-121 United Front 14-250

CNX

Trinamool 127-137 BJP 138-148 United Front 11-21 Others 0

Times Now C Voters

Trinamool 158 BJP 115 United Front 19 Other 07

Pole of Poles

Trinamool 155 BJP 122 United Front 15 others

Apart from the relevant Bengal, the fate of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry will be decided tomorrow. The booth return survey says the BJP government may once again be in Assam, and Pondicherry may be settled in Padmasambhava. According to the booth return survey, MK Stalin’s DMK is in power in Tamil Nadu. And there is a possibility of another left storm in Kerala.