The new guidelines also apply to meat-and-sweet shops, which are exempt from the Kovid restrictions issued in the state

#Kolkata: The new Covid restrictions have been introduced since the end of the state voting period. The state government has taken this drastic step to prevent corona infection The directive yesterday ordered the closure of all shopping malls, beauty parlors, swimming pools, gyms, restaurants, bars, cinema halls, spas and sports complexes in the state from Saturday. The opening hours of shops and markets have also been specified in yesterday’s guidelines. Shops and markets will be open from 8 am to 10 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm However, grocery stores and drug stores, all emergency services are excluded from this period However, even in that case, Kovid Protocol 7 must be obeyed Besides, the state has also banned gatherings on social occasions

But there are also discounts on a number of things. Today, the state issued a new guideline. Meat and sweet shops have also been exempted from the list of Kovid restrictions. Raw meat and sweet shops will remain open. The list also includes discounts on electricity, health care, telecom, transportation, grocery stores and more.

Wearing a mask is mandatory in all these public places. The use of sanitizer and social distance must also be observed. However, traders are relieved that the state does not include sweet and raw meat shops. Due to the corona, there is a recession in the business. So the people have started thinking anew. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has skyrocketed since April. Experts say it would not have been possible to curb the rate of infection without restrictions in this situation. The government is trying to stop Corona.

Somraj Bandopadhyay