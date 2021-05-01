May 1, 2021

West Bengal Covid Guideline: not more than 50 person allowed in any social gathering WEST BENGAL GOVERNMENT ISSUES NEW GUIDELINE

#Kolkata: New guidelines for marriage in the state. In no way should more than 50 people be gathered. State Government (West Bengal New Corona Guideline)

According to the new guidelines, seminars on social, cultural, educational and entertainment social gatherings will not be allowed. A maximum of 50 people can attend a wedding or any event.

