‘Bangla can … Now don’t control the work first’, Mamata thanked the people of the state

Kolkata: The trend in the entire state has been clear since morning, but the game of snake-ludo has been going on in Nandigram from the very beginning. In the end, Mamata Banerjee defeated Shuvendu Adhikari by 1200 votes in Nandigram. And then Marota left the wheelchair and went out of the house. Although she has not held a press conference yet, Mamata thanked the innumerable workers present at Kalighat and said, ‘This victory is the victory of Bengal. Bengali can. ‘ Then Mamata clarified, ‘Don’t control the first thing now. Everyone take care of Kovid. ‘

Mamata also gave a message to the party workers about the victory procession. He said, ‘Victory procession is not right now. You all go home and take a good bath. Everyone wear a mask. The victory procession will be informed later.

On this day, as soon as the results of the state were confirmed, it was seen that Mamata Banerjee was walking out of her house in Kalighat and entering the office. Mamata was injured in the leg on March 11 at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram. Since then, the wheelchair has been his constant companion. He recently said that he could not return home and could not cut the plaster on his legs. Mamata finally stood on her own two feet on the day she came back to power in the state.

