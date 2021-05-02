Dilip Ghosh tried to point out the reason read out what– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Trinamool rule is returning to Bengal again with huge gaps. Mamata Banerjee scored a hat trick. He will take over the ruling power of Bengal again. In many meetings, road shows and even the Union Ministers flew one after the other, the BJP did not achieve the expected result (West Bengal Election Results 2021).

The magic figure of 200 is far away, the BJP is running even after touching 100. However, state president Dilip Ghosh has not complied since morning. However, at the end of the day, he opened his mouth admitting defeat. Dilip Ghosh’s voice is also practically disappointed in this disaster of the team.

In the words of Dilip Ghosh, ‘The BJP has had very bad results in Kolkata and several districts. However, there have been fierce battles in many constituencies. It remains to be seen how far the BJP’s issues have reached the people. The BJP state president also felt the need for self-examination.

Before the election, there was a change of party. In groups, grassroots heavyweight leaders, ministers and even activist supporters carried BJP flags. Many supporters also joined the list after seeing the grassroots leaders leaving the party. Dilip Ghosh is quite disappointed with the BJP’s result even after the arrival of the grassroots heavyweight leaders. In his words, ‘We now need to review why people who came to the BJP from the grassroots did not like them. We need to know where the problem was. ‘