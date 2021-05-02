May 2, 2021

Governor asks Mamata to keep peace to protect democracy, what did she say? – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is set to become the Chief Minister for the third time with more than 200 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections in the state (West Bengal Election Results 2021). Even after that, the swearing-in ceremony will not be too big Mamata Banerjee informed The decision was taken keeping in view the West Bengal Coronavirus situation in the state, the chief minister said. When the swearing-in ceremony will be held, it will be announced later, said the Chief Minister

Shortly after Mamata’s announcement, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted applauding her decision. He wrote in his first tweet, ‘Democracy is working for the benefit of the people. There is no place for violence in a democracy. We applaud Mamata Banerjee’s plea to maintain peace in accordance with the Covid guidelines. We request Home Bengal, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and order.

Later, in another tweet, the governor wrote, ‘I have expressed my concern to Mamata Banerjee over the incidents of violence and arson in the state. The Chief Minister assured to take all possible steps to maintain peace in the state. I am appealing to everyone to maintain peace in accordance with the Kovid rules.

The Chief Minister also requested the party workers not to hold a victory procession keeping in mind the Corona situation On the contrary, in this moment of crisis, the Chief Minister has requested to stand by those who need help With the help of whom he said, for the time being his priority is to handle the situation in the state of Corona “We will stop the storm of Kovid in the green storm,” he said.





