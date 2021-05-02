Kalighat is becoming, empty Hastings! Bengal’s ‘future’ becomes clear by noon

#Kolkata: Bengali is in the hands of Mamata Banerjee again? It is becoming clear by Sunday afternoon, ‘Navanne Fer Hawai Chati’. Though Mamata Banerjee is still lagging behind in Nandigram, the trend across the state is that the BJP’s dream of occupying Bengal is not being fulfilled. Trinamool is coming to power in the state for the third time. And the BJP is not reaching the level of expectations. And as the day progresses, the grassroots are in a ‘celebration’ mood. Abhishek Banerjee has already reached Kalighat. Prashant Kishore is expected to arrive shortly. On the other hand, the BJP’s headquarters, Hastings office, is buzzing.

A giant screen is already being set up at the Kalighat Milon Sangha ground in front of Mamata’s house. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee can give a virtual speech right after noon. Party workers and supporters are also slowly appearing. However, due to the Corona situation, the Election Commission has banned the victory procession. The grassroots activists and supporters are not happy about that. However, the outgoing state minister Shobhandev Chatterjee is confident of the Trinamool leader’s victory. He claimed that Mamata Banerjee would win. Trinamool will win and form the government again.

The Trinamool has been ahead overall since the counting began on Sunday. They are ahead in 207 seats till 12 noon. The BJP is leading in only 60 seats, while the United Front is leading in only two seats.

Mamata Banerjee is also optimistic about her victory. The Trinamool did not expect good results in Malda, Murshidabad and Hooghly. But the Trinamool is going to get good results in the voting trend of those three districts. Mamata herself said, “I am returning with two-thirds of the seats.” Suvendu Adhikari ahead at the end of the fourth round in Nandigram. Although Mamata is not worried about that. He said in a close circle, “We will move forward in time.”