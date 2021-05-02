Literally matched words, but the field of politics is a peaceful teenager!

He said BJP will not come to power in Bengal. He said he could not reach even three figures. His words have literally come to fruition. But Prashant Kishore wants to leave the field of politics. Yes, he said this in an interview given to News18. His reasoning left much to be learned. That is why he is currently taking leave from the stage of politics. He wants someone from the younger generation to be in charge of his company IPAC for the time being.

This news has just been given. This news is coming in detail shortly. Refresh the page shortly after reading the news in detail. From the announcement of the polling day to the results – every day we have presented to you every thorough update. We are determined to give you honest, accurate news.