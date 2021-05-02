May 2, 2021

Literally matched words, but the field of politics is a peaceful teenager!

He said BJP will not come to power in Bengal. He said he could not reach even three figures. His words have literally come to fruition. But Prashant Kishore wants to leave the field of politics. Yes, he said this in an interview given to News18. His reasoning left much to be learned. That is why he is currently taking leave from the stage of politics. He wants someone from the younger generation to be in charge of his company IPAC for the time being.

