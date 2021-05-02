‘Maharaja tomare salaam’! Mamata Bandyopadhyay pays tribute to Satyajit Roy on his birth centenary– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Today is May 2. Today is the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee paid tribute on Twitter on the birthday of the world-renowned creator. In her Twitter message, Mamata wrote in tribute to this great Bengali, “Ray is a legendary filmmaker, writer, composer, lyricist, painter. I pay tribute to his birth centenary. He is the pride not only of Bengal, but of India and the world. He has been an inspiration to people all over the world.” . “

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also taken a new initiative on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Ray. It will be celebrated with various events throughout the year. On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that it would host a year-long event in India and abroad to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary writer and filmmaker.

Each event will be held digitally and directly in the extreme atmosphere. From this year, the ‘Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema’ will be presented on the stage of IFFI-International Film Festival of India. Not only that, the 64th Cannes Film Festival will also have Ray’s memoirs this time. A special screening will be arranged with his various pictures. From now on, there will be a special exhibition on the life and work of Ray at the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

He is such a shining star who took Bengali film and even the film of the entire subcontinent to a different level. In 2004, he was ranked 13th on the BBC’s list of the greatest Bengalis of all time. He was born on 2 May 1921 in the famous Roy family of Calcutta. His career started with working in an advertising agency. Literary Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel ‘Pather Panchali’ brought him fame on the international stage. Great movies like ‘Charulata’, ‘Agantuk’, ‘Nayak’ are his creations.