May 2, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat Temple: Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat Temple

1 min read
8 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: After the landslide victory, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid obeisance at the Kalighat temple. He went to the temple in the evening Abhishek Banerjee was also with the Chief Minister Going to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the Chief Minister offered sweets to his mother He also prayed

Even after the election campaign, Mamata Banerjee came to Kalighat with pujo He came on behalf of the team praying for victory Mamata went to the temple on this day as soon as that wish was fulfilled Before going to the temple, he said at his house in Kalighat, ‘I told you before that I will go to the temple today The priests of the temple also told me that the day of the announcement of the fruit would come That is why I am leaving. ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Babul Supriyo makes controversial Facebook post ‘I can’t respect this verdict of the people’, Babul erased by posting in anger – News18 Beganli

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

The final drama, Nandigram Joy Shuvendur in 1953 vote! Angry Mamata in ‘Karchupite’

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Governor asks Mamata to keep peace to protect democracy, what did she say? – News18 Beganli

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat Temple: Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat Temple

8 mins ago admin
1 min read

Babul Supriyo makes controversial Facebook post ‘I can’t respect this verdict of the people’, Babul erased by posting in anger – News18 Beganli

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

The final drama, Nandigram Joy Shuvendur in 1953 vote! Angry Mamata in ‘Karchupite’

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Governor asks Mamata to keep peace to protect democracy, what did she say? – News18 Beganli

2 hours ago admin