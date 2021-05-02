Mamata Banerjee on Victory: ‘Khela Bhaye’, ‘Joy Bangla’- Mamata Banerjee on Victory

#Kolkata: Trinamool is in power for the third time after crossing the 200 mark again with Mamata Magic BJP’s demand to cross the 200 has been shattered However, the Trinamool leader credited the two slogans for the party’s unilateral victory. They are ‘Khela Chahe’ and ‘Joy Bangla’

At a press conference in Kalighat on the same day, the Chief Minister said, “Two slogans have been very useful to me in this election. The younger brothers and sisters also gave 6 ‘Khela Chahe’ and ‘Joy Bangla’ 6 Really played and we won 6 We congratulate them for this ‘

One of the main slogans of the Trinamool in the whole election was ‘Khela will’ This slogan is very popular among the workers and supporters From almost every public meeting, the Chief Minister used to ask the people, ‘What friend will play?’ Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharya also sang a song about ‘Khela Chahe’. With this slogan, however, the BJP leaders used to taunt the ruling party And the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ has been heard on the face of the Chief Minister for a long time He used to end his speech by saying ‘Joy Bangla’ at the end of every election campaign

On the other hand, the Chief Minister used to throw a football from the stage to the spectators at every public meeting during the election campaign. If there were conditions, he would have to take that loop at once The Chief Minister used to joke that if he could not catch the ball, he would have to pay a fine of Rs On the same day, however, Mamata Banerjee said that 50,000 footballs would be distributed to the poor clubs in rural Bengal at the initiative of the party.