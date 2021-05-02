Mamata Banerjee on Victory: Mamata Banerjee on Victory

#Kolkata: Benazir’s victory 6 Even after that, the swearing-in ceremony will not be too big Mamata Banerjee informed The decision was taken keeping in mind the dire situation in the state, the chief minister said When the swearing-in ceremony will be held, it will be announced later, said the Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also requested the party workers not to hold a victory procession keeping in mind the Corona situation He said his priority for the time being was to deal with the Corona situation in the state “We will stop the storm of Kovid in the green storm,” he said.

Details coming …