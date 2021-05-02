May 2, 2021

Mamata Banerjee walks to party office today – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Won in Nandigram. He has won the hearts of the whole of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee also gave up her wheelchair on Sunday after winning a huge majority in the election battle. He came to the party office on foot. He gave the message, Bengali can.

This wheelchair was his companion at eight o’clock in the afternoon after he suffered a leg injury at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram. On the day of Nandigram polls, Mamata Banerjee sat in a wheelchair and staged a two-hour dharna at the Boyal polling station.

At the time of writing, the count in Nandigram is not over. However, Mamata Banerjee is standing towards victory. And there is no doubt that his party is getting an absolute majority.

This news has just been given. This news is coming in detail shortly. Refresh the page shortly after reading the news in detail. From the announcement of the polling day to the results – every day we have presented to you every thorough update. We are determined to give you honest, accurate news.



