May 2, 2021

Mamata on the way to form the government for the third time! Kejriwal, Mufti and other leaders greet ‘Didi’ – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on her way to form government in West Bengal for the third time. Mamata has been fighting with Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram since morning. Leaders and ministers have also started congratulating Mamata.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations to Didi for this landslide victory. What a great fight! Congratulations to the people of West Bengal.” Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also greeted Mamata. “Congratulations for this great victory. Kurnish the people of Bengal for rejecting the divisive and destructive forces.”

This time Narendra Modi has visited Bengal more than once. He has been repeatedly accused of mocking Mamata as ‘Didi O Didi’ in a slanted tone from the stage. And that is why today Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, “Congratulations to the tiger of Bengal.” With a funny trick, he wrote, ‘Didi and Didi!’

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture with Mamata Banerjee. “Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and all the grassroots leaders who have rejected the BJP’s politics of violence in Bengal. People have responded to the BJP’s insult by calling a woman Didi and Didi,” he wrote.

Tejashwi Yadav was also supporting Mamata Banerjee from the very beginning in this election. He tweeted, “Millions of greetings and congratulations to the loving people of West Bengal. Today, the whole country is struggling with a difficult situation. West Bengal has once again relied on Didi. It is a victory of the people’s affection and faith.





'Bangla can … Now don't control the work first', Mamata thanked the people of the state

Mamata Banerjee walks to party office today – News18 Beganli

Grass flowers hint of a huge victory! Kalighat is floating in green Abir and joy, see the picture …– News18 Bengali

'Bangla can … Now don't control the work first', Mamata thanked the people of the state

Mamata Banerjee walks to party office today – News18 Beganli

Grass flowers hint of a huge victory! Kalighat is floating in green Abir and joy, see the picture …– News18 Bengali

Successful Mamata in repairing Lok Sabha wounds, green-storm is blowing in South Bengal!

