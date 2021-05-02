Mamata on the way to form the government for the third time! Kejriwal, Mufti and other leaders greet ‘Didi’ – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on her way to form government in West Bengal for the third time. Mamata has been fighting with Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram since morning. Leaders and ministers have also started congratulating Mamata.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations to Didi for this landslide victory. What a great fight! Congratulations to the people of West Bengal.” Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also greeted Mamata. “Congratulations for this great victory. Kurnish the people of Bengal for rejecting the divisive and destructive forces.”

This time Narendra Modi has visited Bengal more than once. He has been repeatedly accused of mocking Mamata as ‘Didi O Didi’ in a slanted tone from the stage. And that is why today Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, “Congratulations to the tiger of Bengal.” With a funny trick, he wrote, ‘Didi and Didi!’

W. Congratulations to the conscious people, the militant Ms. Mamata Banerjee and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC who have defeated the politics of hatred of BJP in Bengal! This is the blunt response given by the people to the insulting sarcasm of a BJP woman on ‘Didi O Didi’. # Didi_jio_didi pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA – Akhilesh Yadav (adyadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture with Mamata Banerjee. “Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and all the grassroots leaders who have rejected the BJP’s politics of violence in Bengal. People have responded to the BJP’s insult by calling a woman Didi and Didi,” he wrote.

Congratulations and heartfelt asceticism to the “Mamtamayi” people of West Bengal. Today when the whole country is struggling with difficult conditions. West Bengal has once again seen its affection and trust in its sister. It is a victory of public affection and trust. AMamataOfficial G is the victory of strong and efficient leadership. https://t.co/nJvC5R8o3v – Tejashwi Yadav (yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav was also supporting Mamata Banerjee from the very beginning in this election. He tweeted, “Millions of greetings and congratulations to the loving people of West Bengal. Today, the whole country is struggling with a difficult situation. West Bengal has once again relied on Didi. It is a victory of the people’s affection and faith.