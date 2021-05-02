Narendra Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee Modi congratulates Mamata, PM assures to stay by state’s side – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her landslide victory in the Bengal elections. The Prime Minister tweeted congratulations to the Chief Minister of the state At the same time, he assured that the central government would extend all possible assistance to the state in fulfilling the dreams of the people of Bengal. Besides, Modi assured to stay by the side of the state to come out of the crisis of Corona Extreme

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial‘s win in West Bengal. The Center will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfill people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. AMamataOfficial – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) May 2, 2021

I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls. – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) May 2, 2021

At the same time, Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bengal for increasing the strength of the BJP in the state assembly.