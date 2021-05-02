Successful Mamata in repairing Lok Sabha wounds, green-storm is blowing in South Bengal!

#Kolkata: The ‘fear’ of the Lok Sabha was blown away by the Trinamool. After all, the rise of the BJP in several districts of North Bengal, in the whole of South Bengal, was actually compensated by the Trinamool in the interest of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Although the final results have not been announced yet, the Trinamool is going to snatch huge victories in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Dui Burdwan, Dui Medinipur and Jangalmahal. And the Trinamool is likely to come to power with more than 200 seats on the shoulders of South Bengal.

In the trend of district-wise results that is still coming to the fore, the Trinamool is on the way to winning four seats in ‘tough’ Bankura, while the BJP is ahead in six seats. In East Burdwan, the Trinamool has virtually wiped out the BJP. Ghasful Shibir is ahead in 15 out of 16 seats. The BJP is ahead in just one. The BJP had high hopes for Hooghly, with the BJP leading in just four of the 18 seats, and the Trinamool ahead in 14 seats. The BJP also hoped for good results in Howrah. But they almost flew there. The ruling party is leading in 18 seats in the district. BJP’s fears about Kolkata are also matching. Trinamool is leading in 10 seats in Kolkata, only Gerua Shibir in one. The ruling party has also repaired the wounds of the Lok Sabha in West Midnapore. The Trinamool is ahead in 12 of the 15 seats, while the BJP is ahead in only three.

Shuvendu Adhikari’s district is East Midnapore. He claimed that he would dust off his old party Trinamool. But in the field, the Trinamool is ahead of East Midnapore in 18 seats by 6 seats. BJP is ahead in 6 seats. Trinamool triumph in Murshidabad too. Excluding 2 seats, voting took place in 20 seats of the district. The Trinamool is ahead in 18 seats, while the BJP is ahead in only two. The grassroots were afraid of Nadia. But despite that fear, they are ahead in 6 out of 16 seats. The BJP, however, is leading in 10 seats in the district. The BJP also had high hopes for the Matua vote in the North 24 Parganas. But even there they are ahead in only five of the 33 seats. Trinamool on the way to win 26 seats. The ruling party has also repaired the wounds of the Lok Sabha in Purulia of Jangalmahal. They are ahead in 8 out of 9 seats. The BJP is ahead in only three. The BJP did not have much hope for the South 24 Parganas. The reason was understood as a result of the vote. Trinamool is leading in 29 out of 31 seats. The United Front is ahead in two. BJP is zero. In West Burdwan, however, there is a fierce battle. Trinamool is ahead in 5 out of 9 seats. The BJP is ahead in four.

Out of 294 West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 seats, only Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly have 109 seats. These districts were the stronghold of the Trinamool when it comes to the 2016 Assembly polls. But in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP gained a foothold in several of these districts, as well as in Jangalmahal’s Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram. So this time in the 200 seats that the BJP leaders have been talking about from the beginning, these districts have come forward with the aim of creating a whirlwind. But in reality it did not happen. The grassroots are on the way to great results in the whole of South Bengal. These are known as strongholds of the grassroots and political analysts believe that these seats can determine the next government. In some parts of these constituencies, voting took place in the third phase and in some parts in the fourth phase on Saturday. The rest of the votes will be taken in the fifth phase on April 18.