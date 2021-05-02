TMC vote percentage is likely to increase Big leap in terms of vote share of Trinamool, may overtake 2018 – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: In 2016 too, Trinamool won 211 seats by fighting alone We will have to wait a few more hours to know where the number of seats of the ruling party will end up However, it is certain that the Trinamool is going to increase the turnout in one go as compared to 2011 and 2016. Which will definitely give relief to Mamata Banerjee

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the Trinamool won about 48.46 per cent of the vote. The BJP’s vote share is just over 37 percent

According to statistics, the turnout in the Trinamool Congress in 2011 was close to 39 percent. In 2016, it increased to about 45 percent This time the ruling party can impress that success However, political experts say that this time the test was very difficult in front of the grassroots Despite a strong push in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the grassroots vote share was above 43 percent. BJP got 40.64 percent votes

BJP leaders have been vocal in their allegations against the grassroots over corruption, syndicates, money laundering, law and order and minority appeasement. But in reality, none of it had such an impact on the election On the contrary, the ruling party has regained much of the ground in Jangalmahal and North Bengal districts.