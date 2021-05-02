Tollygunge green air! West Bengal Election results TMC candidate Arup Biswas leading in Tollygunge with huge difference from his closest opponent Babul Supriyo OF bjp– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Counting is going on in Bengal. The wind of grassroots trend is seen in most of the seats in and around Kolkata. Though BJP candidate Babul Supriya is leading in the first round of counting in the morning at Taliganj assembly constituency, the picture is changing as the day progresses. After twelve o’clock in the afternoon, it can be seen that the grassroots faith has gone ahead with a gap of about 13,000 votes.

The counting of election results started from 8 am on Sunday. The counting centers were cordoned off. The counting was going on in the morning with great tension. Although there were 294 assembly seats, the counting of votes was 292 in Sunday. In the beginning it was seen that the two grassroots and BJP are fighting equally. Even the Gerua camp has been seen moving forward one at a time. But the laughter of the ruling party has widened as the days go by. In the trend till 12:30 am, the Trinamool is ahead of the BJP in more than double the number of seats. They are leading in more than 200 seats, while the BJP is leading in around 70 seats.

At the end of the third round, BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh is leading in Siliguri with 11,000 votes. In Kochbihar, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami is ahead and Trinamool candidate Rabindranath Ghosh is behind. Agnimitra Pal is ahead in Asansol South. Arup Biswas ahead by 12,500 votes. BJP candidate Babul Supriya is behind. BJP candidate and actor Yash Dasgupta is lagging behind in Chanditala. On the other hand, BJP candidate and actress Sravanti Chatterjee is lagging behind.