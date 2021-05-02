Vaishali-Rajib-Rudraniladera ‘Bengal wind of change’ collapsed in Bengal! West Bengal Election Results 2021 BJP candidates coming from TMC have been defeated badly by people of Bengal– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The wind of change of party was a big factor in the 2021 Assembly elections (West Bengal Election 2021). Whether it was an artist or a burnt-out politician, the political color changed one by one before the election. And instead of that group, most of the current flowed towards the Gerua camp. Some political analysts thought that Hawaii would change colors in the polls. But as soon as the results of this historic election came out, another picture was seen. That equation has fallen on deaf ears. Instead, the people have given their verdict against the party changers.

Bali Assembly Vaishali Dalmiya has collapsed in the center. Rana Chatterjee of Trinamool has won in this center. CPIM’s Dipsita Dhar is in the second place. Leaving the grassroots there, the BJP’s trump card Vaishali Dalmia has reached the third position.

However, in the 2016 assembly elections, candidate Vaishali Dalmia won on behalf of the Trinamool Congress. He received 52,602 votes CPM candidate Soumendranath Bera was in second place. He received 32,299 votes Trinamool Congress candidate Vaishali Dalmia defeated her nearest rival CPM candidate Soumendranath Bera by 15,403 votes.

Across the dome Same image. Rajiv Banerjee lost. Trinamool candidate Kalyanendu Ghosh led by more than 4,000 votes at the end of the third round. In this seat, on the other hand, the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) stands on the side of Uttam Bera of the CPIM.

However, Trinamool Congress candidate Rajiv Banerjee won the 2016 assembly elections in this constituency. His vote was 146.6 Independent candidate Pratima Dutta was in the second place. He received 41,06 votes Trinamool Congress candidate Rajiv Banerjee defeated his nearest rival non-party candidate Pratima Dutt by 107,601 votes.

Also in Shibpur assembly constituency Though he fell behind at first, in the end Manoj Tiwari of Trinamool snatched the victory. Manoj got 32,339 votes more than his nearest rival Dr. Rathindranath Chakraborty of BJP.

Trinamool Congress candidate Jatu Lahiri won the 2016 assembly elections in this constituency. His vote was 6,06 Forward Bloc candidate Jagannath Bhattacharya was in second place. He received 61,082 votes Trinamool Congress candidate Jatu Lahiri defeated his nearest rival Forward Bloc candidate Jagannath Bhattacharya by 26,014 votes.

Incidentally, the counting work has been going on since Sunday morning. Although there were 294 assembly seats, the vote count was 292 seats. In the beginning, it was seen that the two war camps, the Trinamool and the BJP, were fighting equally. But the laughter of the ruling party has widened as the days go by. The grassroots are moving ahead in most of the seats by fading the gerua wind.