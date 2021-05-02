West Bengal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The result of the Bengali vote today, the counting is starting, the fight is equal

West Bengal Election Results announced on Sunday. The whole country, including the outside world, will keep an eye on the results of the Bengal elections. Everyone will want to know who is ahead and who is behind. Observers say the outcome of the election could change the roadmap for Indian politics. The fate of the candidates of 292 centers in 23 districts will be calculated from 108 centers. Of these, there are 6 counting centers for 11 constituencies in Kolkata. This time the heaviest seat in the vote is Nandigram. Today Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are there. Mamata Banerjee’s own area Bhabanipur will also be in the spotlight. The whole country will want to know what the heavyweight candidates like Mukul Roy, Babul Supriyo, Rajeeb Banerjee do and what the results are for the young generation of the Left. We will highlight that update at every moment. I will tell in which center, who is ahead and who is behind. Keep an eye on this live blog to get all the updates-