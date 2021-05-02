West Bengal Election Results 2021: Not Opposition, Dilip Ghosh is still thinking of forming a government! In what number?

#Kolkata: The BJP is trying hard to cross 100 seats in the Bengal Assembly elections. The results of the West Bengal Assembly Election (West Bengal Election Results 2021) are being released today. And so far the Trinamool is ahead in more than 200 seats. The BJP is ahead in only 60 seats. In other words, the results are becoming more and more clear. Accordingly, the Trinamool is coming to power for the third time in the state. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed, “Whatever the outcome, we will move towards our target.”

The state and central leaders of the BJP have practically given up. Trinamool activists and supporters took part in the celebration. On the other hand, darkness is inside the BJP. However, Dilip Ghosh claims, ‘Right now we are not thinking of opposition seats. Rather, I am thinking of forming a government. I will surpass what I got in the Lok Sabha. ‘

Dilip did not stop mocking Mamata Banerjee’s backwardness in Nandigram. He said, ‘Mamata Banerjee will lose in Nandigram, she was an outsider in Nandigram. Shuvendu Adhikari will win.

BJP’s state observer Kailash Vijayavargiya also said, ‘The count is pending. We are sure we are winning (the result of the West Bengal election). By evening we will reach the magic figure. Looking at the initial trend, one cannot understand (Bengal Election Results). The people of Bengal want change. However, around noon, the melody of Kailash changes a bit. Seeing the de facto defeat of Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriya, Kailash said, ‘I think the people of Bengal have promised to bring Mamata Banerjee back to power. We have nothing to say about the verdict of the people. However, this time the BJP’s result is much better than the last assembly election. We will wait until evening. We have to see how much we have improved in the end. ‘