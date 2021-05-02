West Bengal Election Results 2021: Shobhandev ahead in Bhabanipur, lead Subrata-Arup-Firhad too! Metropolitan grassroots?

#Kolkata: The battle of Bengal in the last watch. The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections are being released on Sunday (West Bengal Election Results). And at that early stage, it is seen that the grassroots candidates are ahead in Kolkata. The news at the end of the first round of counting shows that Kolkata is relying on the grassroots. According to the news received so far, heavyweight Taliganj is ahead of Arup Biswas, followed by BJP’s Babul Supriya. Trinamool candidate Arup Biswas is ahead with 9,798 votes. On the other hand, Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay is leading with about 2200 votes after the first round of counting in Bhabanipur, the old center of Mamata Banerjee.

Similarly, Trinamool candidate Firhad Hakim is leading with 7,300 votes after the first round of counting at the Calcutta Port Center. Trinamool candidate Swarnakamal Saha is ahead in Antalya. At the end of the first round, Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee is also ahead. Trinamool candidate Javed Khan is ahead in Kasba. In fact, in the eight-point vote in Bengal, the vote was held at the very end in Calcutta. In Kolkata, which has become the grassroots average, the BJP was bent on snatching several seats. But the trend of publishing preliminary results says that the metropolis still has confidence in Mamata Banerjee.

So far, the Trinamool is leading in 152 seats, the BJP in 112 seats and the United Front in just six seats. The Trinamool Congress got 53%, the BJP 34% and the United Front 6%.

Sujit Basu of Trinamool is ahead, BJP candidate, actor Yash Dasgupta is ahead of Trinamool and Chanditala in Hooghly. Mohammad Selim back in Chanditala. Trinamool candidate Swati Khandaker is ahead. After counting in the first round, BJP is leading in 8 out of 6 seats in Jalpaiguri district. Trinamool ahead in Rajganj. Trinamool’s Parthapratim is ahead in the cold snap that four people were killed in the firing of the central forces.