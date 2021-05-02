May 2, 2021

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Trinamool leads by 200 seats, widening gap with BJP

8 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee said that if she gets 200 seats, she will be able to form a government with confidence It is difficult to say what will happen at the end of the day But after the first few rounds, the Trinamool Congress won 7 seats in the entire state BJP is leading in 69 seats 6 did not vote in 2 seats No candidate from the Left, the Congress or the United Front is ahead

Details coming …

